Job Description:
Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg is seeking part time (24 hours per week), Day shift Administrative Associate. Previous healthcare experience preferred.

Provides administrative support to the unit/department (s) assigned. Serves as first point of contact for patients, family members and visitors on unit assigned requiring the application of excellent customer service skills. Supports unit/department(s) assigned with excellent computer and clerical skills.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Medical Office - 1 year

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Time Management, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
One of the following four skill levels required: One year experience in medical environment or Completion of higher level of education requirements or Transferable skills, example: one year or more in a call center, customer service application program, clerical etc.

