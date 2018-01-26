Optima Health Community Care is seeking a Provider Relations Representative to support our Addiction, Recovery and Treatment Services initiative as a part of our MLTSS team in the northern Virginia region.The Provider Relations Representative is the primary point of contact to educate, support and partner with our valued behavioral health providers as a liaison for onboarding, training, claims support and multiple services related to developing and maintaining our provider relationships.The ideal candidate will be:* Customer-focused and customer-driven in all aspects* Self-directing and self-organized* High functioning with a high level of prioritization and decision making skills* Detail oriented, responsive and thorough in all communication* Pro-active with the ability to plan appropriately* Multi-tasking and ability to handle various tasks at once* Experienced in provider relations (field-based)This is a remote, home-based, full-time, benefited position requiring: At least 50% of travel out in the field meeting with providers within the NoVa region including the Maryland and Washington D.C.. This position reports to a Network Manager. Two weeks of mandatory training is required and conducted in the Hampton Roads/Richmond region.

Responsible for developing and maintaining positive relationships with providers. Duties include, but are not limited to; periodic on-site visits, conducting provider seminars, communicating administrative changes, and facilitating resolution of non-routine claim issues and other billing questions. Coordinates and conducts provider training and develops and distributes provider network materials. Acts as a liaison between internal departments of Optima Health and the provider community

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Health Insurance Plans - 3 years, Healthcare - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Word

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below