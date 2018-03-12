Not required

U.S. citizen

Suitable for Federal Employment

You may be required to complete a Financial Disclosure (OGE-450)

Registered for Selective Service System. If applicable (www.sss.gov)

Maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher

You Must Sign a Pathways Agreement

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

**Note -This is an open and continuous announcement for 90 days.**



Applicants must meet all quaification requirements by the various cut off dates of this announcement in order to be considered for referrals on specific dates. Dates are listed under the Evaluation section of this annoucement.

You must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in an accredited high school, technical or vocational school, two-year or four-year college or university, graduate or professional school (go to www.ope.ed.gov/accreditation/ to verify accreditation status). Individuals who are enrolled must be taking at least a half-time academic, vocational, or technical course load leading to a degree, diploma, or certificate. Applicants must have at least a 3.0 GPA.1.economics, that included at least 21 semester hours in economics and 3 semester hours in statistics, accounting, or calculus.2.courses equivalent to a major in economics, as shown above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.In addition to meeting the Basic Entry Requirements above, applicants must have the education listed below.Completion of 1 full academic year of graduate level education (18 credit hours, 27 quarter hours); or Eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement Provision and completion of a bachelor's degree.S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society membership.1. Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses.2. Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of: a. 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or b. 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.3. Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society -- Applicants can be considered eligible based on membership in one of the national scholastic honor societies. These honor societies are listed by the Association of College Honor Societies.-OR-you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal service.Examples of specialized experience include: preparing basic reports to present economic data; individual economic basic research assignments requiring planning, information assembly, analysis and evaluation and conclusions or requiring the basic evaluation and interpretation of economic information.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions). Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best-qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



This is an open and continuous announcement for 90 days. The applicants that have applied for this position by 2/9/2018 will be reviewed and the applicants that are eligible will be referred to the selecting official for further consideration.



If there are more positions to fill, additional referral list will be created with applicants that have applied by 2/23/2018; followed by 3/9/2018; and (every two weeks), until all positions have been filled.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position Band III.



● Ability to plan, lead and execute methods and approaches for research methodology



● Ability to use statistical or econometric programs and methods of economic research



● Ability to work with colleagues on group or team projects



● Ability to use economic statistics and research



We recommend that you preview the online questions for this announcement before you start the application process.





