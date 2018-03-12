Occasional travel - Travel within the District; travel for training opportunities.

Single Scope Back Investigation (SSBI), repeated every 5 years

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS AND MAXIMUM ENTRY AGE:

Because officers must effectively deal with possible physical attacks and are subject to physical exertion, applicants must be physically capable. Officers must possess, with or without corrective lenses, good distance vision in at least one eye and the ability to read normal size print. Normal hearing ability, with or without a hearing aid, is also required. In most instances, the amputation of an arm, hand, leg, or foot will not disqualify an applicant from appointment, although it may be necessary for the applicant to use a prosthesis to compensate for the amputation. Any severe health problems, however, such as physical defects, disease, and deformities that constitute employment hazards to the applicant or others, may disqualify an applicant.

Upon successful completion of the medical examination and drug screening, the selected applicant may then be appointed provisionally, pending a favorable suitability determination by the court. In addition, as conditions of employment, incumbent will be subject to ongoing random drug screening, and, as deemed necessary by management for reasonable cause, may be subject to subsequent fitness-for-duty evaluations.



Also as a condition of employment, the selected candidate must successfully complete a Single-Scope Background Investigation (SSBI), and every five years thereafter will be subject to an updated investigation. This investigation includes an FBI fingerprint and background check, and retention in the position will depend upon a favorable suitability determination.

First-time appointees to positions covered under law enforcement officer retirement provisions must not have reached their 37th birthday at the time of appointment. Applicants 37 years or over who have previous law enforcement officer experience under the Civil Service Retirement System or the Federal Employees' Retirement System and who have either a subsequent break in service or intervening service in a non-law enforcement officer position may have their previous law enforcement officer experience subtracted from their age to determine whether they meet the maximum age requirement.



For Current U.S. Probation and Pretrial Officers:

U.S. Probation and/or Pretrial Services Officers transferring to another district are not required to undergo a medical examination, drug testing, or the initial OPM background investigation. However, all applicable records for the background reinvestigation apply.

The incumbent must be a current United States Probation/Pretrial Services Officer at any CPS classification level and be in good standing (i.e., not on a performance improvement plan or similar status). To be considered for placement at a CL-28 level, the District of Idaho requires at least 3 years of experience at a CL-27. Transfers will be considered at a Probation /Pretrial Services Officer's current Classification Level (up to CL-28) and Step from their current pay table to Pay Table 01-RUS (or Pay Table 31-RUS if a CL-25). We will be unable to match locality pay, or offer compensation for relocation.To qualify for a position as a United States Probation Officer, a person must possess a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in a field of academic study such as: criminal justice, criminology, psychology, sociology, human relations, or business or public administration. All Probation and Pretrial Services Officers must have the capacity to understand and apply legal requirements and possess human relations skills.For appointment at the CL-25 level, the incumbent must possess one year of progressively responsible experience, gained after completion of a bachelor's degree. For appointment at the CL-27 level, the incumbent must possess two years of progressively responsible experience, gained after completion of a bachelor's degree.Progressively responsible experience is considered to be work in such fields as probation, pretrial services, parole, corrections, criminal investigations, or work in substance abuse/addiction treatment. Experience as a police, custodial, or security officer, other than any criminal investigative experience, is not creditable.Three years progressively responsible experience (as described above), gained after completion of a bachelor's degree. Knowledge and proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel and other Windows based computer applications.

Educational Substitutions:

Completion of a bachelor's degree in a related field from an accredited college or university and one of the following requirements may be substituted for one year of specialized experience:

An overall "B" grade point average equaling 2.90 or better of a possible 4.0

Standing in the upper third of the class.

A "B+" (3.5) average or better in the major field of study, such as criminal justice, psychology, business or public administration, sociology or human relations.

Election to membership in Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma XI, or one of the National Honorary Scholastic Societies meeting the minimum requirements of the Association of College Honor Societies, other than Freshman Honor Societies.

Completion of one academic year (30 semester or 45 quarter hours), of graduate work in a field of study closely related to the position equates to one year of specialized experience.

Completion of a master's degree in a field of study closely related to the position, or a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, equates to two years of specialized experience.

Ten (10) paid federal holidays.

Paid annual and sick leave.

Retirement benefits under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS).

Health benefits under the Federal Employees' Health Benefits Program (FEHB).

Life insurance benefits under the Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance Program (FEGLI).

Flexible Benefits Program.

Dental and Vision insurance options under the Federal Employees Vision and Dental Insurance Program (FEDVIP).

Federal Employees' Group Long Term Disability Program (FEGLTD).

Long Term Care Insurance options through the Federal Judiciary or the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

*Application forms (AO-78) are available at any of our office locations or in fillable format on our website below: http://idp.uscourts.gov/probation/work_with_us/Employment_in_Idaho.cfm -- please print or type all information. If your application does not provide all information requested, or if your applicant packet is not complete or late, you will not be considered for this position.The Court reserves the right to modify the conditions of this job announcement, or to withdraw the announcement, any of which may occur without prior written or other notice. Only qualified applicant will be considered for this position. Applicants selected for interviews must travel at their own expense. If selected for this position, relocation expenses will not be reimbursed. The Federal Financial Management Reform Act requires direct deposit of federal wages. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or eligible to work for the United States. Court employees are considered "at will" employees in the excepted service and may be terminated with or without cause by the court.The Court requires employees to adhere to a Code of Ethics and Conduct which is available to applicants for review upon request. Employees of the United States Courts are not included in the government's Civil Service classification. They are, however, entitled to the same benefits as other federal government employees.

