You must be a U.S. Citizen or National.

Be willing to relocate to the Washington, DC metro region.

Ability to obtain and maintain a Top Secret Clearance.

Required to pass a background investigation and fingerprint check.

Financial Disclosure Report (OGE-278) will be required upon appointment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation and Recruitment incentives may be authorized.

Experience must have been at a sufficiently high level of difficulty to clearly show that the candidate possesses the required professional, technical, and executive core qualifications set forth below.

Professional Technical Qualifications: Applicants must clearly demonstrate in their application materials that they possess technical attributes in the Professional/Technical Qualifications (PTQs). The PTQs for this position are:1. Demonstrated leadership ability to lead and manage a large, diverse, and multi-functional technical organization which includes both government employees and a large contractor workforce.2. Demonstrated ability and expert knowledge of enterprise-wide information technology operations, programs and projects including data center operations, distributed digital voice and data networks, capacity and performance management, help desk operations, service level agreement management and reporting, configuration management, and change control.3. Expert knowledge of and demonstrated experience in strategic and tactical information technology planning to implement state-of-the-art information processing and other emerging technologies such as collaboration tools, service oriented architecture, Internet, Intranet, extranet, multimedia, and mobile computing, and security management tools.4. Expert knowledge of and demonstrated experience in software engineering to include AIS lifecycle management technologies, system development and delivery, requirements management, quality assurance, configuration and metrics, program and project management, and customer experience excellence .Please Note: Current career SES members, former career SES members with reinstatement eligibility, and SES Candidate Development Program graduates who have been certified by OPM, only need to submit a resume and narrative statement covering each of the Professional Technical Qualification (PTQs) requirements and do NOT need to address the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs).For the following five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs), you are required to submit a narrative response addressing your specific knowledge, skills, and abilities that demonstrate your possession of these qualifications. Be sure to provide specific examples of what you've done that demonstrates your possession of each ECQ. For more information about the Executive Core Qualifications please visit this site: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executiveservice/referencematerials/guidetosesquals_2012.pdf.1. Leading Change - This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.2. Leading People - This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide a teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.3. Results Driven - This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems and calculating risks.4. Business Acumen - This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial and information resources strategically.5. Building Coalitions- This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.NOTE: If you are selected for the position you may be required to submit Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) to the Office of Personnel Management to be approved before you can be placed into the position.- This position is has been designated as aposition in the SES. As circumstances and organizational needs dictate it can thus be filled by either career or non-career appointees.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants must clearly demonstrate in their application materials that they possess managerial attributes in the Professional/Technical Qualifications (PTQs). Each response should include a brief summary of the applicant's experience in relation to the specific PTQ and specific examples of accomplishments. Applicants must also clearly demonstrate in their application materials that they possess managerial attributes in the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs). Each response should include a brief summary of the applicant's experience in relation to the specific ECQ and specific examples of accomplishments.



Your application will be evaluated by a rating and ranking panel, and highly qualified candidates will be submitted to the Selecting Official for further review and consideration.





