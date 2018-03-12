Not required

Must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov).

NON-PAID Student Opportunity

Applicants must be able to obtain and maintain a background investigation

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.

Must provide current 2016 transcript or letter of acceptance

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be a U.S. citizen Must be currently enrolled in a full or part-time accredited Undergraduate [90 credits or junior status] or Master's program Must be in good academic standing (3.0 GPA or higher).

All students must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a degree-seeking student in the following areas of study; Government, Political Science, International Affairs, Communication/Marketing, Legislative Affairs or an MBA candidate with the same areas of academic study.

The Federal Government gives strong priority to hiring United States citizens and nationals Students must be willing and able to travel at their own expense to Washington, D.C.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Department coordinators receive all applications to review, conduct interviews and make selections. Because OPIC cannot pay travel expenses, face-to-face interviews are not required; interviews are conducted by phone.

