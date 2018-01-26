Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior State Policy Analyst - Georgetown University Center for Children and Families

The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families (CCF) is an independent, nonpartisan policy and research center founded in 2005 with a mission to expand and improve high-quality, affordable health coverage for America's children and families. Georgetown CCF provides research, develops strategies, and offers solutions to improve the health of America's children and families, particularly those with low and moderate incomes. In particular, CCF examines policy development and implementation efforts related to Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Affordable Care Act.

The Senior State Policy Analyst works closely with the team of researchers and staff at CCF to provide technical assistance (TA) to 20 state partner organizations seeking to improve health care coverage for children and families. Reporting directly to the CCF Executive Director and Research Professor, the Senior State Policy Analyst has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Provides policy expertise and feedback to state partners on an ongoing basis, with staff teams.

Responds to and triage's requests for TA or policy clarification.

Identifies policy themes across states to guide CCF's collective policy analysis and TA work.

Organizes and facilitates ongoing TA calls.

Supports and coordinates CCF TA staff to help meet policy and communication needs of state partners.

Supports research or policy analysis as well as contributes to written products.

Represents CCF at meetings or conducts presentations on key policy issues upon request.

Requirements

Master's Degree in public policy, public health, law, or related field

3-5 years of experience in health or social policy

Excellent project coordination experience

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work well in a dynamic, team environment for a mission-oriented organization

Strong writing, editing, and verbal communication skills

Flexibility, initiative, and a willingness to tackle new projects as they arise

Knowledge of health policy, particularly public coverage programs, and state policy-making is preferred

