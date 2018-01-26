Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Maintenance Mechanic II, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management

Tour of Duty: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The Maintenance Mechanic II assures that maintenance work in assigned areas is performed, affecting building occupants and visitors of campus facilities and preventing larger maintenance problems. Using thorough knowledge of trade or working knowledge of a variety of trades, s/he responds to trouble calls after hours; performs work on A/C and heating repairs, ventilating and pumping equipment; and repairs and troubleshoots all plumbing repairs - for example, fire alarms, lock outs electrical outages, water main breaks, and building floods. Reporting to the Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor, the Maintenance Mechanic II has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs general building systems work to ensure repairs and maintenance are completed rapidly and with accuracy.

Responds to trouble calls via Maintenance II and supervisor's directions to perform scheduled preventative maintenance, minor repair and service of building systems (for example, plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, heating, ventilating) and related devices and components.

Ensures efficient and economic use of supplies and materials to conserve University resources.

Ensures efficient and economic use of supplies and materials to conserve University resources. Draws and/or requisitions supplies, parts, materials and tools needed to effect repairs, and uses such items economically to avoid undue costs.

Keeps supervisor informed of supply/material needs to ensure that adequate inventory is maintained.

Suggests improvements in service to improve unit operations.

Suggests improvements in service to improve unit operations. Provides supervisors and department management with advice and suggestions regarding work methods, procedures, parts, tools, and related matters for the purpose of improving the effectiveness and cost of service.

As assigned, conducts tests or pilot programs to evaluate new products, methods or procedures; and monitors tests and reports test results with recommendations to supervisor.

Ensures completion of paperwork to assure accountability.

Records actions taken in response to work orders and other requests, entering such information on forms, documents, and/or into computerized record system as needed.

Fills out, completes, and submits such other forms and documents as may be required to assure that such information is properly recorded and submitted.

Ensures that work is performed in accordance with applicable building codes and local government regulations.

Uses and disposes of materials in accordance with applicable environmental safety and control regulations.

Keeps abreast of changes and new developments in applicable codes and regulations.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency.

Universal EPA or CFC certification.

At least 4 years, though preferably 5 years, of experience performing general building maintenance work utilizing intermediate electrical, plumbing and HVAC /refrigeration skills.

Completion of a training program in general building maintenance that includes intermediate electrical, HVAC /refrigeration, and plumbing.

Basic computer literacy, with familiarity with basic MS Windows operating system programs.

Availability and willingness to accommodate emergency situations including snow removal.

Valid driver's license issued by the District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia.

Fluency in reading, writing, and conversing effectively in English.

Ability to often lift and carry minimum items of 50 pounds and more, as well as to walk, climb stairs; to work on scaffolds, lifts and ladders more than 12 feet in length; to bend and crouch, and to reach and pull to work on equipment; and to use hands, arms, and legs in using the tools and materials of the trade.

The Maintenance Mechanic II position is an emergency position that requires that incumbent report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.