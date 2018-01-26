Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Account Manager, Service Management - University Information Services

The Account Manager works collaboratively with specifically designated departments or university divisions to provide IT guidance, recommendations, and direction. S/he assists the department or division with development of IT goals and objectives and manages resources to assure technology needs are met and aligned with the University's IT objectives. Reporting to the Director for Service Management, the Account Manager has duties that include but are not limited to:

Information Technology Projects

Develops project charters and supporting documentation.

Identifies which projects can use internal resources vs. being outsourced.

Coordinates among multiple groups including University Information Services (UIS) staff, university faculty and staff, and external vendors.

Effectively manages communication, and tracks project status and risks, promoting clarity and transparency in project management.

Negotiates resources and timelines to reflect identified capabilities across individual and all UIS projects.

Actively works to demonstrate UIS as a colleague and collaborator on departmental projects.

Technology Capabilities

Develops service level agreements related to IT operations in coordination with other UIS divisions.

Identifies technology solutions that meet those business needs.

Suggests and informs management of key technology capabilities and the effect on performance.

Prepares estimates for technology implementations and solutions both from a time and cost standpoint based on experience and knowledge of existing capabilities and regulations.

Technology Alternatives

Assesses various technologies against identified criteria and requirements.

Documents the findings of the assessments and creates recommendations on best alternatives or approaches for implementing those technologies.

Uses industry best practices for evaluating alternatives against identified and ratified requirements.

Clearly communicates the pros and cons within a solution set of alternatives.

Department Communication

Translates customer needs into valid technology requirements.

Communicates complex technology solutions in a clear manner appropriate to the audience.

Performs fit-gap analysis and clearly explains solution gaps to customers to empower decision making.

Presents the business case and solution set to senior management both within UIS and within departments in a professional and meaningful manner.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

5 years of work experience in information technology management organization

Continuing education in technology discipline

Certification in business process and project management

Ability to communicate effectively and properly - both verbally in in writing

Preference for 2 years of work experience in customer service

