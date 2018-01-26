Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Security Guard, Department of Public Safety - Georgetown University Law Center

Part-time: 24 hours per week

The Security Guard, a visible member of Georgetown Law's Department of Public Safety (DPS), is committed to the preservation of life, health, and property at Georgetown University Law Center, Reporting to the Sergeant and Shift Commander, the Security Guard has duties that include but are not limited to:

Inspects and insures security and safety area of buildings.

Provides building and vehicular access control.

Provides, if needed, walking patrol in and around buildings on and immediately off campus.

Observes and reports security issues, making appropriate recommendations to alleviate them.

Recognizes unusual incidents or unwarranted intrusion and effects prompt and proper requests for assistance when required.

Monitors and reports all physical problems as they develop in residential and multipurpose buildings and other university facilities where access is required.

Provides security at University events, using a variety of communication devices for emergencies when necessary.

Maintains interaction with students, faculty, staff, visitors, and community members to provide access into university facilities and provide information.

Maintains an understanding and complies with all special and general orders pertaining to area, building, or functions of job.

Requirements

High School diploma or certified equivalency

1 year of security related experience

Ability to qualify for a Security Officer's Commission in the District of Columbia, and to pass a drug screening test, a physical examination by a medical doctor to University specifications, and a psychological evaluation

Possession of, and ability to maintain, a valid driver's license

Basic computer skills, including word processing

Good verbal and writing skills

Ability to use tact and a courteous demeanor in order to deal with students, staff, faculty, visitors, and community members

This position is considered Essential under University Human Resources policy guidelines and therefore is subject to be on call when necessary. Therefore, applicants must have willingness and availability to work extended, odd, or off hours to achieve the expectations of the department, to include rotating tours of duty (such as day shifts, evening shifts, and overnight shifts) with fluctuating days off, according to departmental needs.

