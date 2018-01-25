Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : Commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Program and Grant Manager, Center for Advancing Correctional Excellence



The Center for Advancing Correctional Excellence (ACE!) of George Mason Universityâ€™s Department of Criminology, Law and Society (CLS) invites applications for a Program and Grant Manager position. ACE! was founded in 2010 as a research center to bridge disciplines and bring researchers, practitioners, and policy makers together to grapple with issues that affect criminal justice and health systems. ACE! conducts experimental and observational studies as well as work with practitioner agencies on implementation of evidence-based practices and humane services.



Responsibilities: Provide project support for the Center for Advancing Correctional Excellence (ACE!) Research Lab and coordination of multiple overlapping research projects involving consultants, contractors, students and faculty. Assist the Director with development of new programs and research studies, and preparation of grant proposals and research reports. Manage and analyze fiscal matters related to funded projects. Provide administrative, human resources and office management support as necessary to run the ACE! Research Center. Supervise support staff in purchasing, travel, reconciliations, and other daily support activities. Job responsibilities include:

Assisting with the preparation of grant proposals, with focus on budget details and budget narratives;

Monitoring and analyzing fiscal matters related to funded projects; coordinating funding details with the Office of Sponsored Programs;

Tracking and forecasting project expense activity, with a focus on labor effort and reporting;

Position creation, recruitment, hiring and on-boarding for all positions associated with ACE!;

Formats, compiles, edits and produces ACE!â€™s newsletter/publication and provides support in the preparation of project progress reports;

Liaison with other departments as needed to support ACE! and other CLS activities and events;

New projects will arise, responsible for the research and follow-through that goes into such new endeavors; and

Work with other Mason entities and outside partners on collaboration projects.

Bachelorâ€™s degree, or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Working knowledge of MS Office and e-mail applications, comfortable using variety of software applications;

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal;

Previous grant administration preferred;

Excellent organizational skills;

Ability to work independently;

Takes initiative, a self-starter;

Interacting with other agencies to achieve ACE! initiatives;

Experience with Adobe InDesign is a plus; and

Knowledge of federal, state, and sponsor rules and regulations related to grants and contracts is preferred.

Prefer demonstrated experience working with budgets and administrative support experience.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application at https://jobs.gmu.edu/ and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :