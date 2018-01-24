See Detailed Description

This employee is responsible for providing clerical support to school librarians. An employee in this class performs clerical work to assist the librarians and encourage library use. This employee provides assistance in processing library materials, circulating resources, and locating materials for students and staff. All important aspects of the work are subject to detailed and specific procedures which the employee follows closely. Employee performs related work as required.

Graduation from high school and some general secretarial training and/or experience; or any equivalent combination of education and experience that would provide the following knowledge, abilities, and skills:

* Knowledge of word processing, data entry, and on-line searching

* Ability to keep accurate records

* Understanding of library operations and general secretarial skills

* Knowledge of library cataloging systems

* Ability to compose routine memoranda and letters from general instructions

* Ability to maintain clerical and financial records and prepare routine reports

* Ability to operate a word processor and standard office equipment with extreme accuracy and speed