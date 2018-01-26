Job Title: ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE & ASSISTANCE DIVISION CHIEF Salary: $98,155.20 - $184,246.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA (Sequoia Plaza) *ART Bus Accessible*, Virginia

Arlington County Department of Human Services (DHS) seeks a strong executive leader with a human services background to champion and orchestrate efforts to more fully integrate services for our customers. Through the work of the Economic Independence Division (EID), Arlington County has significantly reduced homelessness, provided permanent supportive housing to individuals living with disabilities, formed strong partnerships with non-profits, and provided a safe place for immigrants to receive help. The Economic Independence Division Chief oversees more than 150 staff working on a diverse set of programs to support 60,000 customers each year. EID services form the core of the County's safety net services for low-income households. The Division assists residents to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency.



EID is one of five operating divisions within DHS. Services provided to the public include:

Public Assistance benefits such as Medicaid and SNAP;

Emergency eviction prevention and financial assistance;

Community Outreach and Homeless Services;

Employment counseling, training and job placement;

Rental assistance (including the Housing Choice Voucher Program);

Permanent Supportive Housing; and

Customer Service.

Significant management experience providing leadership in a diverse array of social service programs at the local level;

Success in designing, implementing and evaluating socio-economic initiatives or projects for customers with low incomes and/or disabilities; and

Effective communication skills to garner and build community support around social issues.