ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE & ASSISTANCE DIVISION CHIEF
Job Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA (Sequoia Plaza) *ART Bus Accessible*, Virginia
Arlington County Department of Human Services (DHS) seeks a strong executive leader with a human services background to champion and orchestrate efforts to more fully integrate services for our customers. Through the work of the Economic Independence Division (EID), Arlington County has significantly reduced homelessness, provided permanent supportive housing to individuals living with disabilities, formed strong partnerships with non-profits, and provided a safe place for immigrants to receive help. The Economic Independence Division Chief oversees more than 150 staff working on a diverse set of programs to support 60,000 customers each year. EID services form the core of the County's safety net services for low-income households. The Division assists residents to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency.
EID is one of five operating divisions within DHS. Services provided to the public include:
- Public Assistance benefits such as Medicaid and SNAP;
- Emergency eviction prevention and financial assistance;
- Community Outreach and Homeless Services;
- Employment counseling, training and job placement;
- Rental assistance (including the Housing Choice Voucher Program);
- Permanent Supportive Housing; and
- Customer Service.
The EID Division Chief reports directly to the Department of Human Services Director and will have seven direct reports including managers as well as an Administrative Officer. The EID operates on a budget of approximately $54 million which includes the management of federal, state, and local funds, large contracts and grants.
For details about Arlington County Government and the Economic Independence Division, please click here.
Selection Criteria: Minimum: A Master's degree in Social Work, Human Services Administration, Public Administration, Housing or related field or equivalent and progressively responsible management experience in human services program management. This experience should include working with vulnerable populations such as social work with persons who are homeless and/or living in poverty, public assistance, employment services, and/or housing administration.
The successful candidate will have:
- Significant management experience providing leadership in a diverse array of social service programs at the local level;
- Success in designing, implementing and evaluating socio-economic initiatives or projects for customers with low incomes and/or disabilities; and
- Effective communication skills to garner and build community support around social issues.
Additional Information: Starting salary will depend upon the qualifications and experience of the candidate selected. This position is in the Arlington County Government's Senior Program Management Accountability Program (SMAP), in which Senior Program Managers are eligible for a negotiated salary/benefits package and are evaluated and compensated on the basis of a performance agreement linked to the County Management Plan, and results achieved. SMAP is a flexible total rewards/compensation system directly linked to performance and the market.
