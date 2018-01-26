Please read this entire announcement before submitting your application.

Please review the minimum requirements listed above.

Willingness to work with individuals with disabilities.

Agree to a criminal background check.

Candidates will be asked to provide two letters of reference from related work/school experience prior to an offer of employment. Letters of reference may be attached to this application. However, inclusion of letters of reference do not imply a candidate has been selected for the position.

Provide negative TB results or submit to a TB screening.

Attend all required trainings.

Some positions require a valid motorized vehicle operator's license and driving history record check.

Some positions require First Aid/CPR certification.

Be open to provide personal care as needed to campers (training provided).

May 18, 2018

Job Title: EARLY CHILDHOOD SUMMER CAMP STAFF Closing Date/Time: Thu. 05/17/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: See Position Description Job Type: Part-Time Location: Multiple Locations, Arlington, VA, VirginiaOpportunities for temporary summer employment with the Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation include work as Camp Directors, Assistant Directors, and support staff in camp programs throughout the County. Camp runs from June 25th to August 31st. Training and planning begins late May through June, which includes some evenings and Saturdays. Staff must be available for the entire summer.The Early Childhood Recreation Unit operates five summer camp for children ages 3-5 years old. Daily camp activities include, art, music, storytelling and physical activity.Work Hours: These positions vary in days and hours of work, from a few hours per week to part-time 20-25 hours per week. Camps operate from 9:30am-12:30pm.Responsible for assisting all leaders in the summer camp or program activities and operations. These individuals are either non-high school graduates (SA I) or high school graduates enrolled in post-high school level education programs who have not accumulated at least 3 months of relevant experience (SA II). Applicants must be at least 16 years old to be hired for licensed preschool camp, all other camps require the applicant be at least 15 years old. Applications for Student Assistant positions will only be considered from individuals who have previously volunteered in one or more of our summer camps.Responsible for assisting with the leading of recreation activities and behavior management of participants for a summer camp. Assist in camp or program operations. Minimum requirements: Completion of requirements for graduation from high school or GED equivalent, plus three months experience in administering recreational programs. CPR and First Aid Certification is desirable for applicants hired at this level.Responsible for assisting in the planning, leading, and conducting of recreation activities for a camp, behavior management of participants, and assisting in the evaluations of the activities and the participants. Minimum requirements: Completion of requirements for graduation from high school or GED equivalent, plus six months experience in administering recreational programs or facility monitoring. Certification in CPR and First Aid is required for all applicants hired at this level.Responsible for planning, leading, and conducting recreation activities for a summer camp. Responsible for completing participant and program evaluations. Performs related supervisory and administrative duties. Minimum requirements: Completion of requirements for graduation from high school or GED equivalent, plus one year experience (equivalent of 4 summers) in administering recreation programs. Certification in CPR and First Aid is required for all applicants hired at this level.Responsible for directing a summer camp with responsibility for all rooms in that program. Performs supervisory and administrative duties. Minimum requirements: Completion of the requirements for graduation from an accredited college or university with a degree in leisure or recreational studies, special education or a related field, plus one year experience (equivalent of 4 summers) in administrating recreation programs. Certification in CPR and First Aid is required for all applicants hired at this level.Selection Criteria:Applicants may attach a resume in addition to completing the online application. Attaching a resume without completion of the application will be considered "an incomplete application".The successful candidate will have good character and integrity, positive communication skills, reliable transportation, the ability to complete tasks as assigned, take the initiative when needed, and the ability to work successfully in a team environment. Staff may be asked to work with individuals with disabilities.Special Requirements: If selected, all summer staff will be required to:Additional Information: Applications for any of the positions below will be accepted online only. Applications are reviewed as they are received, so interested applicants should apply as soon as possible. We hope to have all camp jobs filled byApplications received after that date will be considered only if there is need to consider other applicants. Please note that interviews will be conducted and positions will be filled on a continuous basis, therefore, applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Written notification will be sent to those applicants who applied but were not hired, once all positions are filled. Generally, these letters are sent out in mid-July.For further information about the selection process or specific camp job duties: Email Kim Baldini at kbaldini@arlingtonva.us.