Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Systems Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD 20670 location. The Systems Analyst will develop SharePoint application capabilities/functionalities.

Responsibilities

• Install the applicable SharePoint applications and software onto the appropriate computer operating systems

• Create SharePoint applications

• Configure and manage SharePoint servers

• Project long-range requirements for SharePoint

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, Scientific or a Mathematics-intensive discipline; HS/GED and 4 years of relevant experience will be considered equivalent to a Bachelor's degree; AA/AS and 3 years of relevant experience will be considered the equivalent of a Bachelor's degree

• 3 years of experience architecting, designing, overseeing the development of, or administering SharePoint applications and servers, and projecting long-range requirements for SharePoint applications and servers, 5 years desired

• DoD 8570 IAT Level 2, Level 3 desired

Education

BA/BS, advanced Degrees considered a plus

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance with SSBI; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP