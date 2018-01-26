This is a hands-on, non-supervisory, individual contributor position that supports the important work of USP’s Quality Assurance (QA) team. The incumbent will work independently, with some oversight, and will be primarily responsible for QA tasks related to the compendial development lifecycle (Documentary Standards). The incumbent anticipates and solves problems and issues within his/her area of responsibility. In addition, the incumbent designs, develops and support implementation of new tools and techniques used in the overall Quality Systems at USP.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Lead investigations resulting from the compendial development lifecycle, publications and information technology activities by conducting root cause analysis, risk assessment, corrective actions, follow-up to closure and effectiveness checks.

Establish and maintain databases for tracking quality metrics. Analyze database information for trending and reporting purposes at pre-established frequencies.

Execute the audit plan and provide robust audit reports within pre-established timeframes.

Attend and participate in key cross-functional team meetings that are part of the compendial development lifecycle from early stages of development until it becomes part of the official compendia providing QA input as required.

Prepare and support, as required, for certification to ISO 9001

Provide support to management and be a resource to staff to achieve goals

Provide internal and external department training as required

Demonstrate use of quality improvement in daily work and operations and advocate for quality initiatives to other departments.

Apply knowledge of current trends in public health to the Compendial development lifecycle to facilitate decision-making.

Basic Qualifications

QA Specialist II

Bachelor’s degree in an analytical science field (Chemistry strongly preferred) and a minimum of 3 years of relevant Quality Assurance or Quality Control experience in pharmaceutical industry. An equivalent combination of education and experience is acceptable

Minimum of 1 year of cross-functional team experience

QA Specialist III

Bachelor’s degree in an analytical science field (Chemistry strongly preferred) and a minimum of 5 years of relevant Quality Assurance or Quality Control experience in pharmaceutical industry. An equivalent combination of education and experience is acceptable

Minimum of 2 years of cross-functional team experience

Preferred Qualifications

Knowledge of ISO 9001

Knowledge of use of USP Compendia (Monographs, General Chapters)

Knowledge of FDA regulations, other Compendia, and ICH guidelines

Demonstrated skills in audit techniques with previous CQA or lead auditor training experience

Ability to listen, interpret and influence without direct authority in a cooperative and friendly manner

Detail oriented with well-developed organizational and prioritization skills

Results and timeline driven with demonstrated successful outcomes.

Ability to handle multiple priorities and shift priorities as a result of a fast-paced environment

Well-developed presentation and meeting facilitation skills

Demonstrated excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to explain complex information simply to a diverse audience

Experience in research and development, instrumentation techniques and analytical skills

Proficient in Excel, MS Word, Access, Power Point software applications

Must be a U.S. Citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident

Supervisory Responsibilities

No

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular