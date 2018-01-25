Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is currently hiring a Director for the Emergency Department!

Serve as mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organization goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. The Emergency Department Director is responsible and accountable for daily operations. The director is responsible along with the unit manager for the functioning and clinical care delivered in each unit. The director is responsible for the overall direction, budget and strategic planning of each unit. Contribute to the mission and goals of Sentara Healthcare as well as the requirements all regulatory and/or accrediting agencies.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Healthcare Management - 3 years, Nursing - Emergency - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nursing Core Course

Skills

Required: Complex Problem Solving, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Master's Level Degree in Nursing preferred, Certified Emergency Nurse preferred