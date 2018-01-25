Director, RN- Emergency Department
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Jan 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is currently hiring a Director for the Emergency Department!
Serve as mentor by role modeling a professional practice consistent with organization goals, customer service, clinical effectiveness, and standards of care. The Emergency Department Director is responsible and accountable for daily operations. The director is responsible along with the unit manager for the functioning and clinical care delivered in each unit. The director is responsible for the overall direction, budget and strategic planning of each unit. Contribute to the mission and goals of Sentara Healthcare as well as the requirements all regulatory and/or accrediting agencies.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Healthcare Management - 3 years, Nursing - Emergency - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nursing Core Course
Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Coordination, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Master's Level Degree in Nursing preferred, Certified Emergency Nurse preferred