Medical Assistant - Family Medicine Little Neck
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Related - License
Required: Cert Medical Assistant, Reg Medical Asst
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting or one year experience as an EMT, Paramedic, and/or Corpsman preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred, plus experience with electronic medical records. Certified Medical Assistant or Registered Medical Assistant required. Existing Medical Assistants hired prior to 12/1/14 may obtain the Cert MA or Reg MA certification or obtain the Assessment Based Recognition Order Entry (ABR-OE) prior to 6/30/15. BLS required within 90 days of hire.