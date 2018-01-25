CNA - LTC
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Portsmouth, VA
- Posted
- Jan 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Lifecare's Portsmouth Facility in Portsmouth, Virginia is seeking a C.N.A. to work flexi, day shift.
Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the resident facility.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support
Preferred: Nurse Aide
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
HS/GED or Graduate from a state approved Nursing Assistant Program/Trade School required. State CNA certification required within 120 days of hire. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.