Clinical Manager, Emergency Department
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Leigh Hospital is currently hiring a Clinical Manager for the Emergency Room!
Please see below for required experience and education
The ED Manager is responsible and accountable for the 24/7 daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff including coordinating quality and customer service activities; assisting in the development and monitoring of departmental budget; coordinating purchasing and payroll processes; serving as technical/clinical resource to team members; and performing work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Acute Care - 3 years, Supervisory - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Social Perceptiveness, Time Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Master's Level Degree preferred. ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire.