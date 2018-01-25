Clinical Manager, Emergency Department

Job Description:
Sentara Leigh Hospital is currently hiring a Clinical Manager for the Emergency Room!
Please see below for required experience and education

The ED Manager is responsible and accountable for the 24/7 daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff including coordinating quality and customer service activities; assisting in the development and monitoring of departmental budget; coordinating purchasing and payroll processes; serving as technical/clinical resource to team members; and performing work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Acute Care - 3 years, Supervisory - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Suppor, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Social Perceptiveness, Time Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Master's Level Degree preferred. ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire.

