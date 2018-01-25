Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a full-time IR Tech to work 40 hrs./wk.in the Endovascular Lab of the Heart & Vascular Dept.

Minimum of 3 yrs. exp. preferred.

Must be willing to take call.

Performs invasive diagnostic, therapeutic, and/or interventional procedures under the direction of a qualified physician: provides patient and family education; operates equipment safely; completes department documentation; maintains all equipment to be clean and operational; maintains adequate supply of inventory for performing examinations; participates in departmental performance improvement activities.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

Required: Invasive Diagnostic Procedures - 1 year

Preferred: Therapeutic Procedures - 1 year

License

Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

ARRT or RCIS required. 1 year experience in interventional procedures preferred.