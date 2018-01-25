INTERVENTIONAL TECH
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Jan 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a full-time IR Tech to work 40 hrs./wk.in the Endovascular Lab of the Heart & Vascular Dept.
Minimum of 3 yrs. exp. preferred.
Must be willing to take call.
Performs invasive diagnostic, therapeutic, and/or interventional procedures under the direction of a qualified physician: provides patient and family education; operates equipment safely; completes department documentation; maintains all equipment to be clean and operational; maintains adequate supply of inventory for performing examinations; participates in departmental performance improvement activities.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
Required: Invasive Diagnostic Procedures - 1 year
Preferred: Therapeutic Procedures - 1 year
License
Required: Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
ARRT or RCIS required. 1 year experience in interventional procedures preferred.
