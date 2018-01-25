ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY SPECIALIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Jan 25, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a full-time EP Tech to work 40 hrs./wk. in the EP Lab of the Heart & Vascular Dept.
The Electrophysiology (EP) Specialist assists the physician during diagnostic and therapeutic electrophysiology procedures and device implants. Provides patient care to all electrophysiology patients, including acquisition and reduction of all pertinent information related to their procedure. Also provides didactic and clinical training.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Graduate of cardiovascular technology or Bachelor's Level Degree preferred. Reg Cardiac Eletrophys Spec, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec or registry eligible required.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-