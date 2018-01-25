Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting for a full-time EP Tech to work 40 hrs./wk. in the EP Lab of the Heart & Vascular Dept.

The Electrophysiology (EP) Specialist assists the physician during diagnostic and therapeutic electrophysiology procedures and device implants. Provides patient care to all electrophysiology patients, including acquisition and reduction of all pertinent information related to their procedure. Also provides didactic and clinical training.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Graduate of cardiovascular technology or Bachelor's Level Degree preferred. Reg Cardiac Eletrophys Spec, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec or registry eligible required.