Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position. In accordance with Army Regulation 215-3 to include a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NACI) is required to determine suitability for this position.

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Must be able to work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Appointment is subject to completion and favorable results of fingerprints.

Appointment is subject to satisfactory completion and favorable results of Installation Record Checks/Credit Check to determine suitability for this position.

**NOTE: Applicants that meet the minimum qualifications and highly preferred criteria will be referred to management for consideration first. All other applicants will be referred as needed and requested by management. Applicants experience has to be clearly identified in their application package in order to receive consideration**

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoNo experience required.Possess six (6) months experience working as a cashier in a customer service related field.Your experience has to be clearly identified in your application package/resume in order to receive consideration.(Format example: Month/Year to Month/Year employment with summary of duties).

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.

Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf

Applications are valid for 90 days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

