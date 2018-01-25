Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Special Police Officer (SPO) - Georgetown University Police Department (GUPD)

The Special Police Officer provides services to protect the life, well-being, and property of students, faculty, staff, visitors, dignitaries, and others through policing, patrol, event security, investigation, and emergency response as outlined in General Orders and Special Orders, as directed by superior officers, and as proscribed in the Consortium of Universities Law Enforcement Training Academy and other departmental training's. Reporting to the Police Lieutenant, the Special Police Officer has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Performs police patrol duties on foot, bicycles, and motor vehicle to include response to all emergencies.

Supports the university community by establishing and maintaining an environment in which all community members can go safely about their varied activities in the best interest of the university.

Accurately and thoroughly prepares incident reports, safeguarding information and evidence to ensure successful follow up and resolution.

Assists with preliminary investigations of incidents as necessary, supporting and providing assistance to person(s) who have been victims of crime; Attends court whenever necessary, regardless of other commitments.

As part of the community-oriented policing program, gathers and reports intelligence related to public safety and crime prevention.

Conducts crime risk analysis within the campus assigned areas, identifying and analyzing recurring community problems in order to identify responses to them.

Prepares weekly evaluation reports describing task accomplishment related to community policing goals and objectives.

Conducts speaking presentations on topics, which have been identified through surveys and analysis without supervision; In furtherance of the university's higher education objectives, becomes well acquainted with members of the University community.

Responds to emergencies, burglar alarms, fire alarms and requests for service; Monitors all burglar/security alarms, cameras and fire alarms, tracking University Police activities at dispatch.

Requirements

High School Diploma (or equivalent)

3 years general work experience

At least 21 years of age with a valid driver's license, no violations in the last three years, and ability to pass Georgetown University driver's certification

All applicants are subject to a written test, a report writing test, drug test, physical examination by a medical doctor to University specifications, and extensive psychological testing

Ability to pass a comprehensive background investigation

Must be comfortable using computers including Microsoft Word, Excel, and email and/or the ability to learn these applications

Knowledge of telecommunications equipment, as well as administrative and clerical skills are a plus

1 to 3 years of security, law enforcement or military experience is preferred

