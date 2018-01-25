Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Engineering Full-time Faculty

Job Description Summary

Montgomery College, Rockville Campus, has a need for a full-time, Engineering faculty member to start in August 2018 for the fall semester. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner. This position is part of a collective bargaining unit and requires payment of dues or a service fee.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

The faculty member will be responsible for teaching introduction to engineering design using CREO, analog and digital circuits lecture and lab using ORCAD/PSPICE, engineering programming using object oriented programming, introductory numerical analysis using MATLAB, and calculus-based physics.

The faculty member will be expected to teach both lecture and laboratory classes in physics.

The faculty member will coordinate the engineering discipline at the campus under the leadership of the Department Chair and will work collaboratively with the engineering faculty at the other Montgomery College campuses.

Candidates must be willing to occasionally participate in club sponsorships and/or field trips.

A teaching schedule may include day or evening classes.

Candidates must be willing to participate in mentoring, advising, articulation, and proactively arranging for REU opportunities for engineering students.

As a part of the nation's largest engineering program among the two year institutions faculty members are expected to develop and evaluate instructional materials, serve on campus and college committees, participate in grant and internship activities, and maintain an active personal program of professional development.

Required Qualifications:

A Master's degree or higher in Electrical or Computer Engineering with a minimum of 18 graduate semester hours in the discipline.

Must be qualified or have experience teaching introduction to engineering design using CREO, analog and digital circuits lecture and lab using ORCAD/PSPICE, engineering programming using object oriented programming, introductory numerical analysis using MATLAB, and calculus-based physics.

Evidence of teaching or work experience in the field.

Ability to integrate technology and classroom-related computer software into course delivery

Eligible applicants must currently be authorized to work in the United States and not require employer visa sponsorship.

Preferred Qualifications:

College level teaching experience

Evidence of ongoing professional development

Experience teaching distance learning and/or hybrid courses

Experience leading academic initiatives

Online applications must be received by March 18, 2018.

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

For consideration, you must:

Include dates of employment in your application or attachment;

Submit a cover letter along with an un-official copy of your transcripts from your highest degree earned.

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check

Participation in a retirement plan

Our benefits package includes: generous paid vacation, sick, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, group legal benefits, professional development, retirement plan, educational assistance, tuition waiver for employee and dependents, wellness programming including onsite gyms, pools and classes.

Closing DateSunday, March 18, 2018

Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace

For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353

or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu

Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting

equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.