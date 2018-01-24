Assistant Director, Emergency Services and Critical Care
- Employer
- United Medical Center
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 24, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Under the direction of the Director of Nursing (DON), the Assistant Director, Emergency Services & Critical Care is responsible for 24/7 operations of both the Emergency Department (ED) and Critical Care Services and directing the clinical activities of both units. Indirectly and directly manages Critical Care and ED personnel, including licensed and support personnel. The Assistant Director, Emergency Services & Critical Care works closely with the Medical Director, Emergency Services & Medical Director of the Intensive Care Unit to ensure the highest quality of Intensive and Emergency Care in both the emergency and in-patient settings. This position provides clinical consultations as requested related to acute Critical Care and Emergency Department issues.
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor's degree in Nursing required. Masters in Nursing preferred.
- Active and unrestricted licensure in the District of Columbia as a Registered Nurse.
- BLS and ACLS certifications required.
- 5-8 years related work experience required and 3-5 years supervisory/management experience required.
- Experience or certification in one or more specialty areas of Emergency Medicine and/or Critical Care, e.g., (CEN or CCRN) required within 1 year.
