Care Coordinator - Registered Nurse

Employer
United Medical Center
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Jan 24, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
The Case Manager provides comprehensive assessment, planning, implementation and overall evaluation of individual patient needs. Utilize the nursing process for optimum quality and continuity of nursing care. Demonstrate the core nursing competencies established by the agency to ensure effective and efficient care on an ongoing basis.

Education/Experience:
  • Valid nursing license in the District of Columbia. Graduate from an accredited nursing institution. Associate degree and/or nursing diploma (required) BSN (preferred).
  • Initiative and ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
  • Effective interpersonal, communication and leadership skills.
  • Proven verbal and written communication skills to deal effectively in a multi-dimensional environment.
  • Computer proficiency in Microsoft Word.
