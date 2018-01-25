DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

As a Computer Engineer, you will support the design, development, integration, and testing of solutions for the US Army TARDEC Active Protection Integration Laboratory.Technical responsibilities will involve software development on Linux, Windows, and RTOS environments ranging from low-level driver development, up to the application layer. These solutions will facilitate proving concepts, testing frameworks, and addressing requirements leading to informing fielded implementations.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.A Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or Computer Science is required.Ability to obtain and maintain a DoD Secret clearance.Strong C/C++ Knowledge.Experience operating within Linux and Windows environments.Proficient using Eclipse, Visual Studio, and basic Linux text editor and command-line compilers.Ability to work in an integrated, multi-discipline team.Interest in learning from experienced engineers and expanding current engineering knowledge.Desired Skills:RTOS experience.GDB Debugging tool experience.Hardware device interfacing.Experience with processor development boards.Experience with Ethernet network programming/development.Python, C# experience.