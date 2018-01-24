Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Instructional Technologist - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)

The Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) is at the heart of Georgetown's effort to combine the best of its educational traditions with the tools, resources and opportunities of the new learning environments of the 21st century. Our programs promote active reflection and the development of learning experiences that effectively use technology to achieve defined teaching goals. The Center has recently developed Georgetown's new Master of Arts in Learning and Design, a program at the cutting edge of the future of innovations in teaching and learning in higher education. CNDLS will be accepting nominations and applications until the position is filled. We look forward to hearing from you.

The Instructional Technologist supports a growing portfolio of educational technologies, including WordPress, Domain of One's Own, Lecture Capture, Personal Response Devices, and Canvas. S/he researches and promotes emerging teaching and learning technologies and works to further the CNDLS mission to support innovations in pedagogy. The Instructional Technologist has duties that include but are not limited to:

Engages with faculty to determine the best technologies to support their teaching and learning goals

Serves as a point of contact for support (via email, phone, and in-person consultations) for specific teaching and learning technologies.

Creates and delivers documentation, presentations and workshops intended for faculty, staff, and students in support of instructional technologies.

Researches emerging technologies for teaching and learning with the intention of contributing to organizational knowledge of the instructional technology landscape.

Creates internal documentation of how specific technologies work with the intention of supporting staff understanding.

Communicates about new and emerging technologies (e.g., blog posts, articles, help documentation) for both internal (to CNDLS) and external audiences.

Coordinates the efforts of graduate associates working within the organization to support technology needs of faculty and students.

Travels to different locations on campus for workshops, presentations and meetings.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree, with preference for concentration in fields related to educational technology.

2 to 3 years relevant work experience, preferably in higher education.

Working knowledge of WordPress.

Experience updating websites using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Preferred qualifications

Working knowledge of Canvas

Upgrading and maintenance of multisite and single install WordPress

Teaching experience and/or coursework in pedagogy

