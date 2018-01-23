Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Salary : $43,000 - $46,000; commensurate with education and experience

Assistant Director of Career Development



George Mason Universitys Schar School of Policy and Government is seeking an Assistant Director of Career Development. The Schar School prepares undergraduate and graduate students to be leaders and managers who solve problems and advance the public good in all sectors and levels of government. As an integral part of the Schar School Graduate Student Services team located on the Arlington, Virginia campus, this full-time, twelve month administrative faculty position has a significant role in the implementation of the Schools career development activities provided to graduate students (masters and doctoral) and alumni.



The Assistant Director reports to the Director of Career Development and collaborates with other members of the Student Services team on joint initiatives designed to foster the professional and academic growth of students.



Responsibilities:

Career Advising - Chiefly focused on student career counseling, the Assistant Director assists students and alumni with the development of their career goals and provides individual and group advising on resume preparation, job search strategies, and interview skills.

Conducting Professional Development Workshops - This position is responsible for conducting workshop presentations to address the career development needs of students.

Planning and organizing workshop logistics and assisting in the planning of the annual Career/Internship Fair for the School.

Representing Schar School career services at school recruitment activities and collaborating with the Director of Career Development on the full range of career services including employer relations efforts. Required Qualifications:

A masters degree in higher education counseling, student affairs or related field.

Relevant experience in career services involving students pursuing a professional degree and experience delivering individual career advising services.

Effective written and oral communication skills, including the ability to conduct presentations to large audiences.

Knowledge of relevant employment trends and internet job search tools.

Exceptional organizational skills.

The ability to use technology to support data management and presentations; experience using Career Service Management (CSM) systems. Preferred Qualifications:

Experience providing presentations via video and with online service delivery.

Event management experience. Interested applicants should apply online at http://jobs.gmu.edu and attach a cover letter, resume/curriculum vita, as well as a list of at least three professional references electronically. Review of applications will commence immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA287z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume/curriculum vita, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

