Legal Administrative Assistant

NRI
District of Columbia, DC
Mar 03, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Administrative
Law
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Boutique litigation law firm in Washington DC is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to support one Partner.

Ideal candidate will have:

  • Advanced MS Office Suite skills
  • Exceptional word processing skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to positively communicate with a diverse group of clients, attorneys, staff members and vendors

If you have experience proofreading/editing legal documents, coordinating travel for attorneys, preparing attorney expense reports and coordinating attorney meetings, please apply.

