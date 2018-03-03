Legal Administrative Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Mar 03, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Boutique litigation law firm in Washington DC is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to support one Partner.
Ideal candidate will have:
- Advanced MS Office Suite skills
- Exceptional word processing skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills to positively communicate with a diverse group of clients, attorneys, staff members and vendors
If you have experience proofreading/editing legal documents, coordinating travel for attorneys, preparing attorney expense reports and coordinating attorney meetings, please apply.