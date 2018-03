You need to sign in or create an account to save

Boutique litigation law firm in Washington DC is seeking a Legal Administrative Assistant to support one Partner.

Ideal candidate will have:

Advanced MS Office Suite skills

Exceptional word processing skills

Excellent interpersonal skills to positively communicate with a diverse group of clients, attorneys, staff members and vendors

If you have experience proofreading/editing legal documents, coordinating travel for attorneys, preparing attorney expense reports and coordinating attorney meetings, please apply.