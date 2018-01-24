Electrical Engineer III

Employer
DCS Corp
Location
Littleton, Massachusetts
Posted
Jan 24, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
18-0027
Function
Engineer, Electrical Engineer
Industry
Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
The Electrical Engineer will support DoD projects on Ground Vehicle Systems & Sub-Systems.

Essential Job Functions:

Hardware development, test supports, and integration supports on C4ISR, and Vehicle power generation, distribution, management sub-systems. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

BS degree in Electrical Engineering plus 5 - 7 years DoD related engineering experience.

Must possess a Secret Clearance.

Experience with Vetronics Architecture.

Experience in Systems Requirement Analysis, Design, and Systems Integration.

Strong high speed digital logic and analog design experience including ADC/DAC conversion, signal conditioning, op-amp and filter circuit design experience.

Experience with industry standard interfaces including Ethernet, CANBus, USB, Serial, Audio, and Video (digital & analog).

Experience with designing with Embedded Processor (micro-controller or micro-processors), FPGA/CPLD using Verilog or VHDL languages.

Experience with MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-1275, and MIL-STD-810 designs.

Experience with MS-WORD, EXCEL, VISIO applications and C, C++ programming languages.
  • DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.
  • Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

