Electrical Engineer III
- Employer
- DCS Corp
- Location
- Littleton, Massachusetts
- Posted
- Jan 24, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- 18-0027
- Function
- Engineer, Electrical Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Electrical Engineer will support DoD projects on Ground Vehicle Systems & Sub-Systems.
Essential Job Functions:
Hardware development, test supports, and integration supports on C4ISR, and Vehicle power generation, distribution, management sub-systems. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.
BS degree in Electrical Engineering plus 5 - 7 years DoD related engineering experience.
Must possess a Secret Clearance.
Experience with Vetronics Architecture.
Experience in Systems Requirement Analysis, Design, and Systems Integration.
Strong high speed digital logic and analog design experience including ADC/DAC conversion, signal conditioning, op-amp and filter circuit design experience.
Experience with industry standard interfaces including Ethernet, CANBus, USB, Serial, Audio, and Video (digital & analog).
Experience with designing with Embedded Processor (micro-controller or micro-processors), FPGA/CPLD using Verilog or VHDL languages.
Experience with MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-1275, and MIL-STD-810 designs.
Experience with MS-WORD, EXCEL, VISIO applications and C, C++ programming languages.
DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP
here.
