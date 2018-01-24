Essential Job Functions:

Provide support for hardware and software installation, maintenance, and security of Microsoft Windows servers and clients.

Provide support for administration and maintenance of SAN hardware and OS. Install, administer, troubleshoot, and harden web servers.

Provide support for all aspects of the VMWare environment.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

High school diploma/GED plus ten years of experience, or Associate's-level (AA/AS/Technical school) plus four years of experience.

Must be able to be granted a security clearance and maintain one for the duration of employment.

Experience with Microsoft Windows servers and desktop, data back-up systems, RAID systems, NetApp SAN, VMWare, Microsoft IIS 6/7.

Security+ and Microsoft Operating System certification.

Desired Skills:

Experience with: Solaris, RHEL 7.x, DBMS administration (MSSQL 2008/2012/2014). CISSP certification.

