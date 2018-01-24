This is a non-supervisory position that ensures the continuity of meetings and activities of, and relationships with, USP’s Council of Experts’ (CoE) Expert Committees and related groups. Activities include compendial projects that support program units, expert volunteers, and the development and revision of USP’s standards.

Roles and Responsibilities

Manages Expert Committees and their related groups (Expert Panels, Subcommittees, Collaborative Groups, etc.) by developing agendas, producing briefing books, tracking action items, taking minutes, and meeting outputs (including tracking action items and logging meeting progression).

Effectively communicates with program unit leads and works cross-functionally to manage and coordinate program-specific projects.

Coordinates cross-functional support of meetings for Expert Committee and Expert Panel Meetings held on-site at USP’s Meeting Center and serves as the representative of USP.

Contributes to Expert Committee Management projects including process improvements, identifying system gaps and opportunities, and implementing tactics.

Coordinates documentary and reference standards to new or revised standards from development through ballot preparation cross-functionally within USP. As needed, assists preparation of summaries of USP’s decisions (commentaries) as USP’s official response in collaboration with SD staff as needed.

Contributes to Science–Operations teams that are integral to the USP standard-setting mission and benefit the USP organization through Call for Candidates, CoE meetings, and Stakeholder interactions.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in a related science and/or certification, with applicable work experience

A minimum of five years with a combination of relevant project management skills and/or scientific background

Strong technical writing background, particularly disseminating scientific terminology

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry

Excellent project planning and project management skills

Prior experience in a scientific based industry or association

Ability and desire to work well with diverse employees and customers in a cooperative and friendly manner

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent critical thinking and problem solving skills

The ability to influence without direct authority

Excellent facilitation, conflict resolution, and team building skills in the management of cross-functional teams

Ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment and recognize issues potentially requiring upper management awareness and input

Advanced computer competence (MS Office programs, MS Project, MS Access, etc.)

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular