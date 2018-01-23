STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR, RN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jan 23, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse, School and Teaching
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is hiring a
Critical Care Staff Development Educator

A qualified candidate will be responsible for the education of the General ICU, Neuro ICU, Burn Trauma ICU and Vascular ICU.

Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.

Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.

