STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR, RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 23, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse, School and Teaching
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is hiring a
Critical Care Staff Development Educator
A qualified candidate will be responsible for the education of the General ICU, Neuro ICU, Burn Trauma ICU and Vascular ICU.
Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Clinical - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.