A qualified candidate will be responsible for the education of the General ICU, Neuro ICU, Burn Trauma ICU and Vascular ICU.

Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Clinical - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.