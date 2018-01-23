Nurse Specialist/Stroke Coordinator
- Sentara Healthcare
- Norfolk, VA
- Jan 23, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare, Other
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is currently hiring a Nurse Specialist
The Nurse Specialist demonstrates advanced and specialized clinical knowledge and skills to facilitate the provision of patient / family-focused care to promote health and/or well-being, improve quality of life; and enhance the profession of nursing. This individual facilitates nursing practice and care, either directly, or by influencing nurses and nursing personnel through direct care, leadership, coaching, research, ethical decision making, collaboration, and consultation.
Collaboratively assist in leading the stroke program to optimize care delivery to the acute stroke population with nursing colleagues and program medical director(s). Will include but not limited to programmatic performance improvement including leading change initiatives, providing nursing, patient and community education, conducting chart reviews, patient rounding and complying with regulatory directives.
RN-Master's Level Degree - NURSING
Required: RN - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Must be certified in specialty area of department assigned at time of hire. Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for Intermediate Care and Critical care units.
