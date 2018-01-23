Nurse Specialist/Stroke Coordinator

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Jan 23, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare, Other
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is currently hiring a Nurse Specialist

The Nurse Specialist demonstrates advanced and specialized clinical knowledge and skills to facilitate the provision of patient / family-focused care to promote health and/or well-being, improve quality of life; and enhance the profession of nursing. This individual facilitates nursing practice and care, either directly, or by influencing nurses and nursing personnel through direct care, leadership, coaching, research, ethical decision making, collaboration, and consultation.

Collaboratively assist in leading the stroke program to optimize care delivery to the acute stroke population with nursing colleagues and program medical director(s). Will include but not limited to programmatic performance improvement including leading change initiatives, providing nursing, patient and community education, conducting chart reviews, patient rounding and complying with regulatory directives.

RN-Master's Level Degree - NURSING

Required: RN - 2 years

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Leadership, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Must be certified in specialty area of department assigned at time of hire. Advanced Cardiac Life Support required for Intermediate Care and Critical care units.

