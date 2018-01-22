See Detailed Description

The Physical Therapist will develop and carry out a program for the prevention of disability and the maintenance and rehabilitation of students with physical disabilities within the Loudoun County Public School System by establishing and maintaining communication with physicians, therapists, parents, and others dealing with the student with disabilities.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* To provide students with disabilities therapy in the following areas: range of motion, posture, gait, strength, motor development, and functional abilities

* To function as a member of an interdisciplinary team whose purpose is to provide an appropriate educational programming for students with disabilities

* To keep essential records/data necessary for efficient operation

* To maintain a close liaison with medical doctors

* To be available for consultation with school personnel and parents

* To adhere to the Code of Ethics of the American Physical Therapy Association

* To complete Monthly Medicaid billing for submission as required

* Performs related work as required



* Bachelor's degree in Physical Therapy and/or Certificate of Physical Therapy from an approved school of Physical Therapy

* Licensed in the state of Virginia by the State Board of Medicine

* Membership in the American Physical Therapy Association is recommended

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:

Reports directly to the Principal and to the Special Education Supervisor - Related Services.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to touch and hold objects or instruments and to type; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch or bend, and may be required to lift up to approximately 50 pounds. Itinerant travel is required, and the employee is frequently required to change locations and adapt to multiple environments across schools, offices and home visits. Ability to drive and navigate to multiple locations occasionally within a single day is required.