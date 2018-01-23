DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

This is an opportunity to join the fast-paced world of autonomous solutions with DCS Corp's Army Ground Combat Systems engineering group located in Warren, MI. You will work alongside our U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Robotics and Autonomous Systems Center customer and be rewarded with a technically challenging and diverse career in the areas of manned & unmanned ground vehicles, robotics, vehicle electronics, and ground vehicle simulation. In this position, you will serve as part of the Army Team responsible for envisioning, researching, designing, developing, engineering, testing, and transitioning autonomous ground vehicle technology across all domains for the current and Future Force.Essential Job Functions:Passion for technology, software to design, develop, and install, test, and field secure, and functional software solutions for autonomous mobility and system integration.Display attention to detail and an analytical mind to design and build superior and innovative software solutions.Gather user requirements, define system functionality, and build high quality, innovative, and fully performing software solutions that comply with coding standards and technical design.Present ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals.Work closely with analysts, designers and cross-functional staff members.Evaluate, contribute, test, and document existing software and code.Solicit, gather and evaluate user feedback.Comply with project plans and cost, schedule, and performance milestones.Support preparation of training manuals for users.Execute full lifecycle software development.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Minimum Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or Computer Science, ideally with a concentration in robotic and autonomous based solutions and 2 years of experience.Must be able to attain a secret clearance.Strong object-oriented academic/professional programming experience (i.e. C++, Java).Knowledge of data structures, algorithms, and software designGood mathematical background.Experience with Linux and build tools such as CMake.Desired Skills:Experience with Python or shell script programming.Experience with data analysis using MATLAB, R, or Julia.Experience with version control systems e.g. Git.Experience with Robot Operating System (ROS).Experience in graphical user interface (GUI) programming e.g. Qt.Experience in any of the following fields: artificial intelligence, computer network, machine learning, image processing, and computer graphics.