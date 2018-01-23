Senior Benefits Specialist, Health and Welfare
- The Washington Post
- Washington D.C.
- Jan 23, 2018
- Mar 12, 2018
- JR-90269602
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
The Senior Benefits Specialist is responsible for administering The Washington Post's health & welfare plans, including financial management, document review and compliance, process documentation, employee education, and vendor relationships. This role reports to the Director, Total Rewards.
Alignment:
- You are a mid-career professional who has a well-rounded benefits administration experience, with a particular emphasis in health & welfare plan administration.
- You have no problem wearing four hats at once: (1) subject matter expert, (2) vendor manager, (3) day-to-day operations and project manager, and (4) point-of-contact for employees facing difficult and complex benefit-related issues.
- You have a proven track record of monitoring changes in the regulatory environment, partnering with ERISA counsel when appropriate, and ensuring the company is compliant with current regulations at all times.
- You constantly reengineer your day-to-day processes to increase speed, efficiency, and effectiveness, and you are proficient in manipulating data to drive your decision making.
- You are obsessed with excellent customer services and can explain complex concepts to non-technical audiences. You serve as the first point-of-contact across several, separate LLCs who share similar, but not always identical, benefit plans.
- You are cost-conscious, and actively look for errors and opportunities to reduce expenses while maintaining the relevancy and competitiveness of the company's benefit plans.
- You are exceptionally organized and thorough, yet capable of moving quickly, managing several projects at the same time and meeting deadlines.
Major Responsibilities:
- Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local legal requirements for health & welfare plans by monitoring regulatory changes, obtaining legal opinions, preparing and submitting legally-required filings, coordinating plan amendments, and distributing legally-required notices.
- Deliver excellent customer service and resolve employee benefits-related issues by researching benefit policies and procedures, enhancing data accuracy in applicable systems and integrations, and coordinating with internal and external parties.
- Educate employees about benefit programs by developing and maintaining communication materials and designing employee workshops.
- Enhance delivery of benefits by maintaining working relationships with vendors and third-party administrators.
- Support management decision making by preparing benefits utilization reports, analyzing trends, and recommending plan design enhancements, process changes, and wellness initiatives.
- Execute plan design changes and wellness initiatives by coordinating with insurance carriers, managing open enrollment and wellness events, verifying system changes, and updating employee communication materials.
- Complete payments to benefit providers by researching and reconciling employee and carrier reports, requesting benefit payments, and reconciling benefits accounts.
Experience and Qualifications
- Bachelor's' degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Finance or related field
- 5-7 years of benefits administration experience
- Excellent customer service and communication skills
- Strong Excel and data manipulation and presentation skills
- Ability to handle sensitive and confidential matters and balance empathy for employees with plan rules and limitations
- Ability to plan, set priorities, and manage multiple projects while meeting strict deadlines
- Ability to develop process flow and improve efficiencies