The Senior Benefits Specialist is responsible for administering The Washington Post's health & welfare plans, including financial management, document review and compliance, process documentation, employee education, and vendor relationships. This role reports to the Director, Total Rewards.

Alignment:

You are a mid-career professional who has a well-rounded benefits administration experience, with a particular emphasis in health & welfare plan administration.

You have no problem wearing four hats at once: (1) subject matter expert, (2) vendor manager, (3) day-to-day operations and project manager, and (4) point-of-contact for employees facing difficult and complex benefit-related issues.

You have a proven track record of monitoring changes in the regulatory environment, partnering with ERISA counsel when appropriate, and ensuring the company is compliant with current regulations at all times.

You constantly reengineer your day-to-day processes to increase speed, efficiency, and effectiveness, and you are proficient in manipulating data to drive your decision making.

You are obsessed with excellent customer services and can explain complex concepts to non-technical audiences. You serve as the first point-of-contact across several, separate LLCs who share similar, but not always identical, benefit plans.

You are cost-conscious, and actively look for errors and opportunities to reduce expenses while maintaining the relevancy and competitiveness of the company's benefit plans.

You are exceptionally organized and thorough, yet capable of moving quickly, managing several projects at the same time and meeting deadlines.

Major Responsibilities:

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local legal requirements for health & welfare plans by monitoring regulatory changes, obtaining legal opinions, preparing and submitting legally-required filings, coordinating plan amendments, and distributing legally-required notices.

Deliver excellent customer service and resolve employee benefits-related issues by researching benefit policies and procedures, enhancing data accuracy in applicable systems and integrations, and coordinating with internal and external parties.

Educate employees about benefit programs by developing and maintaining communication materials and designing employee workshops.

Enhance delivery of benefits by maintaining working relationships with vendors and third-party administrators.

Support management decision making by preparing benefits utilization reports, analyzing trends, and recommending plan design enhancements, process changes, and wellness initiatives.

Execute plan design changes and wellness initiatives by coordinating with insurance carriers, managing open enrollment and wellness events, verifying system changes, and updating employee communication materials.

Complete payments to benefit providers by researching and reconciling employee and carrier reports, requesting benefit payments, and reconciling benefits accounts.

Experience and Qualifications