CLINICAL LAB ASSISTANT

Sentara Healthcare
Woodbridge, VA
Jan 22, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Laboratory is seeking a Clinical Lab Assistant to work full time, rotating shift.

Top candidates will have one year of prior experience in a lab setting. High school diploma or equivalent required. Secondary education in a clinical setting may be considered in lieu of experience.

Provides point of entry for all specimens coming into the laboratory. Supports technical areas of the laboratory. Labels, processes, and distributes patient specimens for testing; responsible for registration and test data entry. Monitors supply levels in specimen processing area. Operates and maintains laboratory equipment; responsible for both internal and external customer inquiry and problem resolution. Frequent interaction with hospitals, nursing facilities, and physician office staff.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Healthcare - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Secondary Education in a Clinical setting may be considered in lieu of experience.

