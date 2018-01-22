Welcome to Sentara!



The start date for this program is April 2, 2018



The Perioperative 101 program is administered as an internship program for novice nurses or experienced nurses desiring to switch specialties. The course is designed to integrate didactic classroom lectures with online instruction to produce scaffold learning that can be applied almost daily into the clinical arena. The classroom course is completed in 6 weeks and this includes clinical practicum by week 2.



After the formal classroom period is over, each candidate will be preceptored and mentored by experienced perioperative nurses in each of the surgical specialties for site designated time frames per core specialty.



Clinical rotations are designed to give the Periop 101 Intern exposure to each specialty as they continue to develop their confidence as circulating surgical nurses. The complete internship, in most cases, takes 6 months to complete before the nurse intern is released to practice independently.



If selected into the Periop 101 Internship Program, each Nurse Intern will receive a one year membership to AORN, which is the premier professional nursing organization for Perioperative nurses.



This position is eligible (for qualified candidates) for a $5000 Retention Bonus and requires a 2 year commitment.



Upcoming Hire/Course Dates!!



4/2/2018

7/9/2018

9/30/2018





The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Associate's Degree OR

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

No experience Required. New Nursing Grads and Experienced Nurses looking to change specialties are Welcome to Apply!!

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

New Hire Education Requirement: Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Bedside RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire. BSN or MSN preferred