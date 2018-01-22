TECHNICAL WRITER-BUSINESS SYS
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Media / Journalism / Advertising
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Optima Health is seeking a dynamic professional to join our Operations division in Virginia Beach, VA in the role of a Technical Writer- Business Systems.
The ideal candidate will bring the following attributes to the team:
* Writing skills infused with clarity
* Versatility in communication styles for varied audiences
* Effectiveness in interactions and collaborations with Subject Matter Experts being supported
* Patience and Problem Solving Expertise
* Analytical ability to take an idea/process and create a policy
* Working experience with Microsoft Excel and Word
This rewarding role is an excellent opportunity to be a key contributor to the continued success of our team.
The Technical Writer prepares, maintains and preserves software application documentation for various software applications, including program instructions, overviews, policies and procedures manuals, training manuals and supplemental materials as needed. Ensures that such policies are accurate, achieve their intended objective, comply with state and federal requirements.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Related - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
2 years related experience in at least one of the following areas, program instruction, training manual development, policies and procedures, or marketing materials.