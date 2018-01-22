Optima Health is seeking a dynamic professional to join our Operations division in Virginia Beach, VA in the role of a Technical Writer- Business Systems.The ideal candidate will bring the following attributes to the team:* Writing skills infused with clarity* Versatility in communication styles for varied audiences* Effectiveness in interactions and collaborations with Subject Matter Experts being supported* Patience and Problem Solving Expertise* Analytical ability to take an idea/process and create a policy* Working experience with Microsoft Excel and WordThis rewarding role is an excellent opportunity to be a key contributor to the continued success of our team.

The Technical Writer prepares, maintains and preserves software application documentation for various software applications, including program instructions, overviews, policies and procedures manuals, training manuals and supplemental materials as needed. Ensures that such policies are accurate, achieve their intended objective, comply with state and federal requirements.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Related - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Microsoft Office, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

2 years related experience in at least one of the following areas, program instruction, training manual development, policies and procedures, or marketing materials.