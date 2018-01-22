MGR, ENROLLMENT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health is seeking an experienced professional to join our team in a key role of Enrollment Manager.
The ideal candidate will demonstrate:
* Strong management experience
* Effective analytical thinking skills
* Excellent attention to detail
* Superb organizational skills with consistent follow-up and follow-through
This position is full-time, benefited and located at our primary operations location in Virginia Beach, VA.
The Enrollment Manager plans, directs, and implements processes related to all enrollment activities, including but not limited to, web, paper, electronic enrollment and group set up processes that will assure a high level of customer satisfaction in accordance with plan policies and procedures. Accountable for daily work flow, staff development and quality control and quality assurance activities for the team.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Healthcare - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Project Management
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
3 years related experience in Healthcare or Information System Support required.
