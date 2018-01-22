Optima Health is seeking an experienced professional to join our team in a key role of Enrollment Manager.The ideal candidate will demonstrate:* Strong management experience* Effective analytical thinking skills* Excellent attention to detail* Superb organizational skills with consistent follow-up and follow-throughThis position is full-time, benefited and located at our primary operations location in Virginia Beach, VA.The Enrollment Manager plans, directs, and implements processes related to all enrollment activities, including but not limited to, web, paper, electronic enrollment and group set up processes that will assure a high level of customer satisfaction in accordance with plan policies and procedures. Accountable for daily work flow, staff development and quality control and quality assurance activities for the team.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Healthcare - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Leadership, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Project Management

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

3 years related experience in Healthcare or Information System Support required.