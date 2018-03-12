Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Conditions of Employment:

1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).

2. All required background checks of AR 215-3 and Child and Youth National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI).

3. A health assessment is required.

4. Successful completion of training requirements and demonstrated on the job competency is required.

5. Travel to on and off post locations may be required.

6. Immunizations may be required as a condition of employment for the health and safety of those in the facility as determined by medical authority. Already immune individuals (based on documented receipt of vaccine series or physician diagnosed illness), or those subject to religious exemption, or medical contraindication are exempt from this requirement.

7. A one-year probationary period may be required.

8. Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-VERIFY) check.



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

Work experience related to the duties described above, including skill in working with professional kitchen appliances and equipment. Be able to communicate (verbal and written) in English. Ability to lift and carry up to 40lb. on a routine basis.Basic knowledge of food preparation methods and procedures. Skill to cook a limited variety of prepared foods or short order foods. Ability to read and understand written food service material, such as food labels, standardized recipes, and basic work instructions. Skill in performing basic mathematical computations to multiply ingredients in a recipe or to determine how many servings a container will hold. Knowledge of the various tables of weights and measures and ability to follow instructions to convert from standard to metric measurements. Skill in operating, disassembling and cleaning basic food service equipment such as griddles, broilers, and food grinders. Knowledge of basic sanitation, infection and spoilage control procedures.Reminder: Your experience has to be clearly identified in your application package/resume in order to receive consideration.(Format example: Month/Year to Month/Year employment with summary of duties).





