Occasional travel - A minimum of two (2) weeks of travel in a full-time duty status will be required to complete TSA's New Hire training. New Hire training and travel requirements vary by duty location and may require up to six (6) weeks of full-time duty status travel. This training will occur away from the employee's airport of record. Employees will be paid for compensable hours and reimbursed for authorized travel expenses per TSA Travel Policy. While employed with TSA, other occasional travel may be required.

Be a U.S. Citizen or U.S. National at time of application submission

Be at least 18 years of age at time of application submission

Pass a Drug Screening and Medical Evaluation

Pass a background investigation including a credit and criminal check

No default on $7,500 or more in delinquent debt (but for some bankruptcies)

Selective Service registration required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Veterans' Preference: TSA will provide employment preference to eligible veterans by applying veterans' preference as defined in the Aviation and Transportation Security Act (PL 107-71) and to those eligible under the provisions of Title 5, United States Code (USC), Section 2108.



Selective Service Registration Requirement: TSA policy requires verification of Selective Service registration for male applicants born after 12/31/59. To find out if you initially meet the Selective Service registration requirement for TSA employment, please Click Here.



Credit: Applicants must not have delinquent Federal or State taxes, past due child support payments, and must not have defaulted on $7,500 or more in delinquent debt (except for some bankruptcies).



E-Verify: DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

Have a high school diploma, General Educational Development (GED), High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), or Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) credential OR at least one year of full-time work experience in the security industry, aviation screening, or as an X-ray technician

Be proficient in the English language (i.e., able to read, write, speak, and comprehend)

Applicants must meet these qualifications in order to be further evaluated in the TSO hiring process:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

No moving, relocation or pre-employment travel expenses will be paid for this position, or while in application for this position.



This position is not a law enforcement position and therefore, is not covered by Law Enforcement Availability Pay or Law Enforcement Retirement. Per the President's 2014 Fair Employment memo, TSA policy is to not adversely consider a candidate based on unemployment or financial difficulty through no fault of their own.



TSA is an excepted service agency. Employment with TSA does not confer the "Competitive Status" that generally results from selection and service in Competitive Service agencies. However, permanent employees who have at least one year of continuous service with TSA will be eligible to apply for positions in other Federal agencies under the OPM-DHS Interchange Agreement.



Reasonable Accommodation: Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process should contact the TSA HRAccess Help Desk at 1-877-872-7990 or TTY 1-877-872-7992.



Bargaining Unit Status: This position is in the bargaining unit for which the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the exclusive representative.



Reemployed Annuitants: Since the TSO position is permanent, it does not meet the eligibility requirement for a salary offset waiver under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2010. Therefore, former Federal or Postal Service employees who are receiving a civilian retirement annuity may have their salary reduced by the amount of their pension, which could result in a biweekly net pay as low as zero dollars ($0.00) or a debt owed to the Federal Government.



TSO Dress and Appearance Responsibilities: TSOs are required to adhere to the Personal Appearance Standard that requires a neat, clean and professional appearance while on duty or while wearing a uniform. This includes adherence to policies on accessories and grooming. For example, with the exception of 1/4 inch stud-type earrings, body and/or tongue piercing may not be visible to the public. In addition, tattoos must be covered at all times and not visible to the public (visible tattoos are defined as those present on the body anywhere outside of the standard long-sleeved TSO uniform). Each airport's Federal Security Director has the discretion whether to permit exceptions and allow visible tattoos to be covered by an acceptable band or skin-colored make-up that does not detract from the TSO uniform.



Work Schedules for Full-time Positions: Specific work shifts and schedules will be determined by the airport.



Full-time positions require 40 hours per week;

Full-time work consists of shift-work on any day from Sunday through Saturday, which may include irregular hours, nights, holidays, overtime, extended shifts and weekend shifts, changing shifts, and split shifts.

A "split-shift" consists of any two work shifts, each lasting at least two (2) hours in one 24-hour period, with at least two (2) hours between work shifts.

Completing classroom training, on-the-job training, and all initial certification testing

Recurrent and specialized training and recertification tests on a periodic basis

Passing background investigations, including a criminal check and credit check, and all randomly administered drug and alcohol screening tests

All TSOs must maintain the standard level of certification and fitness for duty, to include:

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

If you meet the minimum qualifications, you may be invited to take a Computer Based Test (CBT) to confirm English language proficiency and evaluate x-ray interpretation aptitude. Upon passing the CBT, you will be eligible to be scheduled for additional assessments, which include: (1) a structured interview to determine, among other qualities, your decision making skill and your ability to work with teams and the general public; (2) a drug screening; and, (3) a job related medical evaluation that includes a color vision test, vision exam, hearing exam, and adequate joint mobility exam (in part to determine the physical potential to repeatedly lift and/or carry up to 50 pounds, to stand for prolonged periods (e.g. 3-4 hours) of time without a break, and to walk up to three miles during a shift). Upon passing these assessments, you will be subject to a pre-hire background investigation. Based upon passing the pre-hire background investigation and a qualitative evaluation of the criteria above, you will be placed in one of the following categories:



Best Qualified: Applicants demonstrating a superior level of all evaluation criteria.

Highly Qualified: Applicants demonstrating a more than satisfactory level of the evaluation criteria.

Qualified: Applicants demonstrating minimal or basic satisfactory qualifications, with general knowledge, skills, and abilities.



