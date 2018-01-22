Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Internal Audit Associate

The Internal Audit Associate plans and executes audits to evaluate operational, compliance, financial, and strategic risks and related internal controls. S/he works with the Senior Chief Audit Executive (CAE), and the University's co-sourced internal audit services firm to ensure successful completion of the audit plan and other internal audit activities. The Internal Audit Associate provides exposure to a variety of areas in a University setting, including administration, research, academics, operations and information technology. This role has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Identifies and assesses financial, operational, compliance, and strategic risks, and their components.

Evaluates the effectiveness of policies, procedures, systems, and internal controls to mitigate these risks.

Understands current manual and automated operating processes and related internal controls operating centrally and at the unit level through research, interviews, observation, and testing.

Tests transactions (utilizing automated and/or traditional auditing methods) and analyzes results to identify the themes and underlying root causes.

Develops practical and effective solutions to improve processes, systems, and the control environment.

Prepares formal written reports that provide proper perspective and summarizes observations that effectively communicate issues, control deficiencies, and additional opportunities to improve and mature processes and controls.

Performs activities that include interviews, inspection, and testing to determine the implementation status of agreed-upon action items.

Monitors project status and issues on a timely basis and reports progress and issues to project lead or Chief Audit Executive timely and regularly.

Works in a team and independently, and interacts appropriately with all levels of personnel, building working relationships, and establishing a network of internal and external contacts.

Demonstrates a strong understanding of the Higher Education industry and proactively monitors and communicates industry trends and risks.

Performs assigned duties in accordance with the accepted professional standards requiring independence and objectivity.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Business, or related field

One to five years of External or Internal Audit experience

Track record of risk assessment, problem identification, analytical problem solving, and issue resolution

Knowledge of accounting principles and standards, proper financial and administrative control procedures and good business practices

Experience with Microsoft Office and audit tools (for example, ACL)

The ability to learn quickly with strong foundation in understanding and assessing processes and controls

Excellent written/verbal communication skills with the ability to regularly present to groups

Availability and willingness to work as needed outside of usual business hours of Georgetown University and to travel between Georgetown campuses

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) preferred

Public accounting, Not-for-profit, Higher Education and/or Healthcare industry experience preferred

Knowledge of higher education systems, applications, and software including Banner, WorkDay, and GMS desired

