The Front Desk Assistant, in an entry level position, serves as full time front desk support; follows opening and closing procedures, as well as daily operations of the facility; and works with student staff to enforce policies and monitor fitness center activities, safety procedures, and building security. Reporting to the Assistant Director for Customer Service and Memberships, the Front Desk Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Front Desk Support

Monitors the Fitness Center front desk.

Provides front line point of contact for customer service-related issues.

Answers questions pertaining to programs, rentals, and offerings at the Fitness Center via walk up or phone.

Directs members to classes, equipment, and services within the fitness center.

Assists with membership enrollment process and orientation for new members.

Assists with tours and scheduling personal training sessions, swim classes, program registration, racquet ball court reservations, and towel service as needed.

Provides consistent communication regarding updates to policy, pricing, schedules, hours of operations and or updates to the facility for current members.

Maintenance

Enforces policies and monitor fitness center activities, safety procedures, and building security.

Maintains accurate and detailed attendance records for the fitness center including intra mural, aquatics, basketball, racquet ball, dodge ball, boxing, self-defense, training and events.

Assists with equipment checks and incident reports.

Provides general assistance to management to help maintain facility.

Administration

Suggests business processes improvements to enhance speed, quality, and efficiency.

Trains student workers

Manages an organized filing system.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency - Bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology, Recreation, Physical Education or related field preferred

Experience in a professional setting. ​

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Preferred qualifications

First-Aid, CPR, and AED certified

Familiarity with Georgetown University

