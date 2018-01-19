Job Category : Classified Staff

Information Technology Specialist II



The George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy (CEBCP), housed within the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, invites applications for Database Administrator to work in the Washington/Baltimore High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (WBHIDTA) program. The CEBCP, founded in 2008, seeks to make scientific research a key component in decisions about crime and justice policies. The CEBCP carries out this mission by advancing rigorous studies in criminal justice and criminology through research-practice collaborations, and proactively serving as an informational and translational link to practitioners and the policy community.



George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



The HIDTA Program is a federal grant program administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to provide resources that assist federal, state, local and tribal agencies to coordinate activities that address drug trafficking in specifically designated areas of the United States. Information and intelligence sharing are keys to successful investigations, drug treatment and prevention programs, and drug policy development.



The Mapping & Data Services Unit of the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA is responsible for data warehousing including organization and support of analytical data within the program.



This position is based in Greenbelt, MD.



Responsibilities: This position will be directly responsible to ensuring data critical to our mission is properly stored and utilized in order to support the needs of our applications and analysts. In addition to this, the position will be responsible for working with our ESRI GIS system infrastructure, which is heavily dependent on our database infrastructure. This position will be responsible for:

Extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) of data from various data sources (both internal and external) into our analytical warehouse. This involves the use of various scripting languages such as SQL, Python & Java (and others where appropriate)

Configuration of various analytical software that consumes our warehouse

Fulfilling data requests from our Investigative Support Center (ISC)

Creating reports using SQL Reporting Services

Maintaining the database integrity of our Overdose Detection Mapping Application (ODMAP) map utility

Supporting other applications that consume data warehouse & GIS services such as Case Explorer

Maintaining the tuning, indexing and performance of our existing database infrastructure

Maintaining and supporting the ESRI GIS platform



Required Qualifications:

Bachelorâ€™s in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Must be able to pass National Security background check and obtain a Secret Level security clearance.

Experience performing ETL transactions from custom data sets to structured warehouse formats.

Strong grasp of SQL query language

Experience in administration of Microsoft SQL Server, including database user management, database tuning, database indexing, database replication, database migration

Experience using reporting services such as Crystal, Active Reports or SQL Server reporting services.

Must be able to safely and independently lift and move PCs and related computer equipment. Preferred Qualifications:

ESRI GIS Platform;

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting services; and

Python, and/or Java scripting experience.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information.

Job Close Date :