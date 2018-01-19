See Detailed Description

The Technology Assistant is primarily responsible for the ongoing support of computers and related technology at a school site. An employee in this assignment will provide technical assistance to school staff for use of online resources, computer software, and hardware resources of the school. An employee in this assignment must have knowledge of technology principles, operation and capabilities, must be organized and flexible, and must be willing to participate in training to keep up to date with technology.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Responsible for serving as primary technical point of contact for the school

* Collaborate with the Technology Resource Teacher and Department of Technology Services representative as needed to prioritize and align support efforts

* Provide assistance to students and staff in the use of instructional software and computer hardware resources

* Provide Tier 1 technology support to the school, including working knowledge of incident management system, and serving as point of contact for technology related projects

* Maintain an inventory of technology assets at the school level

* Assist in raising the awareness of issues concerning Internet safety for students and faculty

* Perform troubleshooting procedures to diagnose and resolve basic technology problems; inform school leadership of opportunities for technical improvements; maintain school website

* Participate in study and training as necessary to update knowledge of technology as it applies to this position

* Performs related work as required



* High school graduate or equivalent

* Knowledge of computer principles, operation and capabilities

* Ability to satisfactorily complete training to operate and perform basic troubleshooting procedures to help support technological resources

* Experience working with computer technology in a school setting

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

The Technology Assistant reports to the school principal. He or she must work closely with the Technology Resource Teacher and the Department of Technology Services to provide support to staff and students in using technology in the school.