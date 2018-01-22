Firefighter/Medic
- Employer
- Fairfax County Government
- Location
- FAIRFAX (EJ06), VA
- Salary
- $60,026.93 - $88,689.54 yr
- Posted
- Jan 22, 2018
- Closes
- Dec 28, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Responds to fire alarms and other emergency calls to protect life and property; combats, extinguishes and prevents fires; drives emergency apparatus, including a life support unit. Participates in rescue extrication operations and provides emergency medical care to the sick, requiring Advanced Life Support (ALS) certification. Performs related work as required. Duties are performed under direct supervision.
NOTE:
The appointee will start at the salary for F18-1 (currently $54,446). After successful completion of recruit fire school and one year firefighter probationary period, the appointee will be offered an ALS internship. After successful completion of the internship, appointee will receive a two-step increase from their current step. For additional information about this job opportunity, visit the Fire and Rescue Department's website. The position's Class Specification and compensation plans are located on the Fairfax County DHR website.
APPLICATION PROCESS: To avoid errors and mistakes on the supplemental questions, we recommend you to use a desktop computer or laptop. Illustrative Duties (The illustrative duties listed in this specification are representative of the class but are not an all-inclusive list. A complete list of position duties and unique physical requirements can be found in the position job description.)
Fire Suppression
Advanced Life Support
In Each Functional Area
In All Functional Areas
Any combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to high school graduation or a GED issued by a state department of education;
LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES REQUIRED:
Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at the time of application, and at all times during employment in the uniformed service.
Following successful completion of Fire and Rescue recruit training:
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Regardless of area of assignment, all uniformed personnel must maintain a level of fitness sufficient to enable them to participate in suppression and rescue activities as demonstrated by completion of a work performance test (unless temporary light duty is granted due to injury or illness). Must be able to reach above shoulder, work with body, bent over at waist, kneel, crawl, climb stairs & ladders, work with arms extended, work with arms above shoulder level, stand, sit, push, pull and stoop. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
NOTE:
- Requires possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at all times during the application process, eligibility, and at all times during employment in the uniformed service.
- Applicants must possess certifications as a National Registry and/or Virginia Registry EMT-I or EMT-P at the time of application submission.
- Must be drug free for the past twelve months. Must have no driving suspensions or more than one moving violation within the last twelve months.
Fire Suppression
- Responds to fire alarms and a variety of emergency calls;
- Connects hose to hydrant, and pulls and deploys pre-connected hose lines;
- Wearing self-contained breathing apparatus and protective clothing, enters burning buildings with hose lines;
- Operates a nozzle and places a stream of water on a fire;
- Mounts and operates master stream appliances from an aerial ladder or elevating platform;
- Ventilates burning buildings by opening windows/skylights or by opening holes in
- roofs/floors;
- Positions ventilation fans to safely inject fresh air and exhaust heat, smoke, and gases;
- Performs salvage operations (e.g., removes fire debris and water, locates hidden fires, and operates shut-off valves for gas, electricity, oil and water);
- Operates chemical and hand extinguishers;
- Raises, lowers and climbs ladders;
- Uses radio and computer-aided dispatch equipment;
- Drives motorized apparatus in emergency and non-emergency conditions;
- Operates fire pumps at proper pressures and flows;
- Searches for victims in burning, smoke-filled buildings or other hazardous environments;
- Removes persons from danger;
- Performs heavy rescue operations;
- Administers first aid to injured persons;
- Takes vital signs and stabilizes patient;
- Collects pertinent information for patient assessment, including the patient's medical history;
- Conducts assessment for treatment of a patient with trauma-induced injuries;
- Performs water rescues from land and boats;
- Assists in the search and recovery of drowned victims;
- Operates emergency lighting appliances;
- Operates self-contained breathing apparatus in hazardous environments and confined spaces;
- Identifies and protects flammable or hazardous materials at fire scene;
- Restores apparatus and equipment to service after use;
- Refills self-contained breathing cylinders;
- Maintains specialized fire equipment and protective gear;
- Studies area geography, street names and locations, target hazards, pre-plans, water supply, and other firefighting resources;
- Studies building construction to identify structural weaknesses and fire behavior;
- Instructs citizens in fire prevention and life safety techniques;
- Examines building plans for pre-fire planning purposes;
- Pre-plans for fires in residential areas to provide information regarding hydrant locations, exposures, types of occupancy, and areas of high life or monetary loss risk;
- Pre-plans for fires in industrial and commercial buildings to provide information regarding location of hydrants and standpipes, building layout, hazardous material storage, occupancy patterns, and structural information;
- Participates in the inspection of businesses and public places for fire and life safety hazards;
- Inspects wiring and heating systems, basements, and attics of residences, and recommends ways to eliminate fire hazards;
- Inspects storage of hazardous and flammable materials and refers unsafe practices to the Fire Prevention Division;
- Inspects heating, cooling, ventilating, and electrical systems in commercial buildings and refers unsafe practices to the Fire Prevention Division;
- Inspects exits at public assemblies to ensure they are clearly marked, operate properly, and are clear of obstructions;
- Prepares inspection reports;
- Recognizes and preserves evidence on the causes of fires;
- Performs public relations duties (e.g., teaching school children about fire safety).
Advanced Life Support
- Serves as the ALS provider on an Engine, Advanced Life Support Unit (ALSU), Paramedic Training Unit (PTU) or other apparatus as assigned;
- May serve as crew leader (Lead) on a Basic Life Support Unit (BLSU) or Advanced Life Support Unit (ALSU) in providing patient care;
- Provides advanced emergency medical care to stabilize the condition of the critically ill or injured prior to transport to a medical facility;
- Conducts patient assessment (e.g., evaluates the respiratory, cardiovascular, and central nervous systems);
- Confers with the supervising physician or hospital via radio or telephone, providing the patient's medical history and condition;
- Performs differential diagnosis, initiates treatment, and determines subsequent treatment based on patient reactions, responses, and condition;
- Administers medication intravenously, subcutaneously, intramuscularly, endotracheally, interosseously, or sublingually;
- Administers advanced emergency medical procedures (e.g., creating airways, interpreting and treating cardiac arrhythmias, performing defibrillation, electronic pacing, cardioversion, and/or electro-cardiographic monitoring);
- Treats general medical emergencies (e.g., drug overdoses, seizures, diabetic reactions) and trauma-induced wounds;
- Performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation;
- Carries out emergency childbirth procedures;
- Notifies authorities of suspicion of child abuse;
- Sets priorities in a multiple casualty situation;
- Participates in multiple casualty and other types of drills within the station and battalion;
- Ensures that the ALSU is maintained ready to respond to emergency calls;
- Participates in the inventory of medications with another ALS or BLS provider;
- Keeps abreast of changes in techniques, procedures, equipment, and regulations;
- Operates the mobile display terminal (MDT) to mark the status of the unit, review premise history, etc;
- Completes the Electronic Patient Care Report (ePCR) utilizing the ePCR handheld device;
- Assists in the extrication of entrapped victims, using prescribed techniques.
In Each Functional Area
- Attends training sessions, participates in drills, and participates in the physical fitness program;
- Participates in firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service duties;
- Performs housekeeping tasks in fire stations and on the grounds of fire stations;
- Utilizing computers and other related equipment, maintains records as necessary and completes incident reports.
In All Functional Areas
- Knowledge of laws, rules, regulations, departmental policies and procedures, standard operating procedures, manuals and safety bulletins covering the area to which assigned;
- Knowledge of the Personnel Regulations;
- Knowledge of streets and target hazards in an assigned area;
- Knowledge of the principles and practices of fire suppression;
- Knowledge of the Department's Exposure Control Plan;
- Knowledge of blood borne and airborne pathophysiology;
- Knowledge of equipment used to provide protection from bloodborne/airborne pathogens;
- Knowledge of the purpose and operating characteristics of various nozzles, hose connections, and master stream devices;
- Knowledge of the friction loss/carrying capacity characteristics of various fire hose sizes/types;
- Knowledge of the chemistry and physics of fire, fire hazards, fire causes, and fire suppression;
- Knowledge of fire behavior, especially involving the likelihood of extension;
- Knowledge of emergency medical procedures and department protocols, techniques, drugs, and equipment, and the ability to apply them appropriately;
- Knowledge of medical terminology;
- Knowledge of Advanced Life Support techniques;
- Knowledge of the anatomy and physiology of major systems of the body;
- Knowledge of the causes, signs, and symptoms of shock;
- Basic knowledge of mechanics and hydraulics;
- Basic knowledge of the chemical and physical properties of fire, smoke and heat;
- If assigned as Lead, ability to direct other providers (ALS and BLS) in patient care;
- Ability to accurately assess and monitor a patient's condition;
- Ability to use oxygen therapy equipment, airway management equipment, fracture immobilization devices, and various types of equipment and techniques used to move patients;
- Ability to effectively rescue injured persons from hazardous situations;
- Ability to use a computer-aided dispatch system, two-way radio, and mobile display terminal;
- Ability to understand and use a variety of modern firefighting and emergency medical techniques;
- Ability to understand and follow oral and written directions;
- Ability to apply judgment and deductive reasoning to information about fire situations or emergency medical calls, recognize the relevancy of each item of information, reach logical conclusions, and adopt an effective course of action using accepted techniques;
- Ability to use sound judgment in making independent decisions;
- Ability to define operational problems and devise appropriate solutions;
- Ability to remain composed in difficult or stressful situations requiring emergency action, and to make sound decisions promptly under emergency conditions;
- Ability to communicate clearly and accurately, both orally and in writing;
- Ability to organize ideas and present them effectively;
- Ability to read, understand and apply job-related, written material;
- Ability to learn streets, hydrant locations, location of target hazards, geography, and similar information concerning the response area to which assigned;
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others;
- Ability to accept constructive criticism;
- Sufficient hand-eye coordination and dexterity to operate and regulate Fire Department pumps and perform physical firefighting tasks which involve tying knots, raising and climbing ladders, and connecting and disconnecting hose couplings and other hose appliances;
- Ability to drive pumping apparatus and perform firefighting tasks that involve pulling, lifting and carrying;
- Ability to do strenuous firefighting work for occasional extended periods of time, and to change from a state of rest to a state of strenuous activity in a short period of time;
- Ability to effectively use the Electronic Patient Care Report (ePCR) handheld device.
Any combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to high school graduation or a GED issued by a state department of education;
- Possession of a Class "A" medical rating in the assigned medical group.
- For Class "B" and "C" medical ratings, accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
- A Class "D" rating will not be considered.
- Certified as an Advanced Life Support Provider at National Registry EMT-P or EMT-I or Virginia State Certification as EMT-I or EMT-P.
LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES REQUIRED:
Possession of a valid motor vehicle driver's license at the time of application, and at all times during employment in the uniformed service.
Following successful completion of Fire and Rescue recruit training:
- Certification as a Hazardous Materials First Responder in accordance with FairfaxCounty training standards;
- Certification in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC); AND
- Certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automatic electronic defibrillation (AED);
- Certification as a full Advanced Life Support provider (Status A, C) in Fairfax County; and in full accordance with all current county training standards;
- Certification in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS);
- Certification in International Trauma Life Support (ITLS);
- Certification in Pediatric Advance Life Support (PALS); AND
- Certification in Basic Trauma Life Support;
- Successful Completion of Incident Command System (ICS) 100;
- Successful Completion of Incident Command System (ICS) 700.
NECESSARY SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Must successfully complete a criminal, public safety and driving record investigation, a polygraph examination, and a physical ability test (pre-employment physical) prior to appointment;
- Must be 18 years old at the time of application;
- Must be tobacco-free and nicotine-free at the time of appointment, and be willing to sign a Conditions of Employment Agreement to not use tobacco or tobacco products on- or off-duty;
- Must successfully complete Fire and Rescue recruit training and pass the department's ALS Certification standards;
- Applicants selected must be able to obtain a Class A medical rating in the assigned medical group prior to starting work;
- Personnel must maintain a Class "A" medical rating in the assigned medical group prior to starting work;
- For Class "B" and "C" medical ratings, accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis;
- A Class "D" medical rating will not be considered.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
Regardless of area of assignment, all uniformed personnel must maintain a level of fitness sufficient to enable them to participate in suppression and rescue activities as demonstrated by completion of a work performance test (unless temporary light duty is granted due to injury or illness). Must be able to reach above shoulder, work with body, bent over at waist, kneel, crawl, climb stairs & ladders, work with arms extended, work with arms above shoulder level, stand, sit, push, pull and stoop. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.
It is the policy of Fairfax County Government to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability in the recruitment, selection, and hiring of its workforce.
Reasonable accommodations are available to persons with disabilities during application and/or interview processes per the Americans with Disabilities Act. Contact 703-324-4900 for assistance. TTY 703-222-7314. EEO/AA/TTY.
